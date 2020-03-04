“Lapit nang lapit” Prez Duterte reveals US trying to reach out after VFA abrogation

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte revealed that the United States has reached out to him following his decision to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), citing that the US has been intruding on the Philippines’ sovereignty.

On Tuesday, during his speech before newly-appointed government officials in Malacañang, the President said he met with US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim and discussed US-Philippine relations.

The official will soon serve as US envoy in Indonesia once his stint in the country ends.

“Sinabi ko kay ambassador, itong ruckus na dumating, it came to a fore ‘yung alitan ko sa kanila. Tinanggal ko ‘yung VFA, sila naman ang lapit nang lapit,” he said.

Duterte had sought the termination of the VFA after the US canceled the visa of Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, his loyal ally, over his involvement in the country’s controversial campaign against illegal drugs.

In 2019, Duterte ordered an entry ban against two United States (US) senators Richard Durbin, Edward Markey, and Patrick Leahy to the country after the US Congress approved a 2020 budget that contains a provision banning any Philippine government official involved in putting former Sen. Leila De Lima in jail.

Duterte defended his brutal war on drugs, which had drawn international discrimination, saying that he will tend to kill anybody who will dare to destroy his country.

“Extrajudicial killing? Wala akong pakialam diyan. You can bring all the charges you want. I will stick to my guns,” the Chief Executive fiercely said.

The Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), signed in 1998, accorded legal status to thousands of U.S. troops who were rotated in the country for military exercises and humanitarian assistance.

The two countries also have a Mutual defense Treaty and an Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which remains in place.