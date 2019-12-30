Lambanog death toll climbs to 22

The death toll from the Lambanog poisoning incident in the provinces of Laguna and Quezon has now climbed to 22.

Quezon Province Police confirmed on Sunday that another fatality was recorded identified as 46-year-old Enrico Magbuhos from Quezon. It is said that Magbuhos and 25-year-old Reymart Magbuhos drank the coconut wine on the morning of December 23, Monday. However, the next day, the two reportedly experienced stomach pains and headaches before they lose their consciousness.

Enrico succumbed to death on Christmas day due to methanol toxicity while Reymart was discharged last Friday.

According to reports, the two bought the liquor from Rey’s Lambanog Store in Candelaria, the same liquor shop that the other lambanog poison victims purchased.

Earlier, more than 100 victims were rushed to the Nagcarlan and San Pablo hospitals and Philippine General Hospital in Manila.

According to Rizal police chief Capt. Lindley Tibuc, the victims attended different Christmas parties but bought the lambanog in the same shop in Rizal. He added that Rizal Mayor Vener Muñoz has already ordered the closure of the lambanog shops in the municipality. The owner of Rey’s Lambanog had earlier claimed that their product was safe and that their business was being sabotaged.

PNP – CALABARZON Regional Dir. PBGen. Vicente Danao appealed for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to issue a cease and desist order following the methanol poisoning of more than 500 individuals who drank coconut wine. He added that they need an order from the FDA in order to have the authority to confiscate coconut wine, locally known as lambanog, being sold all over the region.

