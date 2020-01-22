Lacson urges Prez Duterte to attend ASEAN Summit in the US

For Senator Panfilo Lacson, it would be better for President Rodrigo Duterte to attend the ASEAN Summit in the US together with other heads of state of the other member countries in Southeast Asia.

Lacson said that it is important for the President to be there because the Philippines is a prominent and senior member of the ASEAN.

Also, the President should not worry about his security because Lacson added, the mere fact that US President personally extended his invitation to him means that he will be guaranteed of diplomatic courtesy.

Prior to this, US Pres. Donald Trump signed the 2020 General Appropriations Law of America wherein part of its provisions includes banning entry to the US anyone who was involved in putting to jail former Sen. Leile De Lima.

Meanwhile, Senate President Vicente Sotto remains mum on whether of not President Duterte will attend the ASEAN Summit.

On Wednesday, Sen. Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa already confirmed that his US visa has been cancelled. Dela Rosa said that he wasn’t given any reason nor the exact date when his visa was revoked; only that he could just apply for a new one if there is a need for him to travel to the US.

Dela Rosa was the head of the Philippine National Police when the President started his war on drugs.