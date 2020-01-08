Lacson confident amid Prez Duterte’s snub on alleged pork barrel insertion in the 2020 national budget

Sen. Panfilo Lacson remains confident even if President Rodrigo Duterte failed to veto the pork barrel items the senator pointed out in the 2020 national budget worth Php4.1 trillion pesos.

According to Lacson, Budget Sec. Wendel Avisado promised that the government will not release the funds that were identified will alleged pork barrel insertions.

Lacson insisted that not releasing the funds of these projects is equal to the President vetoing them.

Prior to this, Lacson criticized the alleged large amount of lumpsum, last minute insertions, amendments, and parking in the 2020 national budget which were created by the House of Representatives.

Based on Lacson’s report, Albay, Cavite, Sorsogon, Batangas, Bulacan, Pangasinan and Cebu received the large chunk of insertions.

More than 120 flood control projects which are often being abused by corrupt politicians, received the biggest lumpsum funds.