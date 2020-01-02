KZ Tandingan is now engaged to long-time beau TJ Monterde!

Wedding bells are ringing for singer KZ Tandingan following her engagement with singer TJ Monterde!

On Monday, December 31, Monterde finally popped the question after a surprise performance.

Shortly after their engagement, the ‘Ikaw at Ako’ singer posted on Instagram a photo with KZ, showing off her engagement ring with a caption: “And Thank You God, for my wife to be.”

KZ also shared a photo of her and TJ with lyrics derived from Ebe Dancel’s song ‘Bawat Daan.’

“Kung puso ko ay imamapa, Ikaw ang dulo, gitna’t simula,” her caption reads.

KZ and TJ have been together for 5 years.