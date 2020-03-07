Kuwait suspends flight to and from 7 countries, including PH, amid COVID-19 scare

Kuwait announced the suspension of flights to and from at least 7 countries, including the Philippines, starting Friday, March 6 in order to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Under Kuwait’s Circular No. 27, the suspension of flights are effective for a week in the following countries of the Philippines, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt.

“All arrivals in the State of Kuwait from any nationality who have a valid residency or previous entry visa, as well as those from other airports who were present in the countries mentioned above during the past two weeks, are prohibited,” the Circular reads.

Pilipinas, kasama sa isang linggong travel ban sa Kuwait dahil sa #COVID2019. Sakop din ng kautusan ng Kuwait na suspindihin ang byahe mula at papuntang Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Syria, Lebanon at Egypt mula March 6. #DZRHat80 | via RH06 @sherwinalfaro pic.twitter.com/yNhz0jKEL4 — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) March 6, 2020

Meanwhile, citizens of Kuwait who will come from the 7 restricted countries are still allowed to enter provided that necessary quarantine procedures are applied.

As of Friday, Kuwait has already recorded 58 cases of coronavirus infection.