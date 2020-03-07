Top Stories

Kuwait suspends flight to and from 7 countries, including PH, amid COVID-19 scare

by Christhel Cuazon
Stranded passengers wait at Terminal 1 for their flights to resume after Xiamen Airlines Boeing 737-800 Flight MF8667 overshot the runway upon landing at Ninoy Aquino International airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila in Philippines, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Kuwait announced the suspension of flights to and from at least 7 countries, including the Philippines, starting  Friday, March 6 in order to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Under Kuwait’s Circular No. 27, the suspension of flights are effective for a week in the following countries of the Philippines, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt.

“All arrivals in the State of Kuwait from any nationality who have a valid residency or previous entry visa, as well as those from other airports who were present in the countries mentioned above during the past two weeks, are prohibited,” the Circular reads.

Meanwhile, citizens of Kuwait who will come from the 7 restricted countries are still allowed to enter provided that necessary quarantine procedures are applied.

As of Friday, Kuwait has already recorded 58 cases of coronavirus infection.

 

Related articles:

  1. ADVISORY: Cebu Pacific cancels all flight to and from Taiwan amid coronavirus scare
  2. Kuwait invites Philippine president to visit amid workers row
  3. DOH: Foreigners who tested positive for COVID-19 after travel to PH possibly contracted virus from other countries
  4. More than 80,000 people infected of COVID-19 globally — reports
  5. DOH: Filipinos barred from traveling to South Korea amid COVID-19 scare

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*