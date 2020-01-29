Lifestyle & Entertainment

Kpop girl group (G)I-DLE is coming to Manila

by Christhel Cuazon
Kpop girl group (G)I-DLE is coming to Manila this June 13 | Twitter photo

Get ready PH Neverlands as South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE invades Manila this year!

On Wednesday, in a Twitter post, (G)I-DLE announced their 2020 world tour ‘I-LAND : WHO AM I’ where, luckily, the Philippines is included.

The 6-member group — Miyeon, Minnie, Soojin, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua is set to embark their Manila leg tour on June 13.

Venue and ticket details are yet to be announced.

Formed in 2018, (G)I-DLE debuted with ‘Latata’ under Cube Entertainment.

 

