Korean singer Jung Yong Hwa postpones Manila gig amid Taal volcano eruption

Fans of South Korean singer Jung Yong Hwa will have to wait a little longer to see him perform live because his scheduled concert in Manila has been postponed.

Yong Hwa from the famed CN Blue group was set to have his “Still 622” concert in Manila on March 6, however because of the recent volcanic activities of Taal, local promoters Applewood Creative and Ovation Production announced that the said concert is temporarily postponed.

According to the announcement, concert ticket holders may contact SM Tickets for refunds and other inquiries.

“We would like to express our sincere apologies to all fans who have been looking forward to Jung Yong Hwa’s concert.”

Yong Hwa’s last visit to Manila was in 2017 for their group’s “Between Us” tour. In November, 2019 the singer finished his two-year mandatory military enlistment.