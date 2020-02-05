Korean beauty brand cancels scheduled EXO Manila fanmeet due to NCOV threat

The Korean beauty brand Nature Republic Philippines announced on Wednesday via their Facebook page that the scheduled EXO fanmeet on Feb. 29 has been cancelled.

Based on their social media post, after much consideration and especially with the increasing number of cases of people testing positive of the Novel Coronavirus, Nature Republic decided that it would be best to cancel the event for the welfare of both the artists and their fans.

“NOTICE TO PUBLIC

For the past few weeks, our team from both local and foreign have been anxiously monitoring the progress of the situation with the NCov virus. With the number of infected people increasing by the day (currently at 24,000) and death toll already at 500, there is no sign of slowing down with still too much uncertainty on the current and upcoming situation. Nature Republic Philippines team has worked so hard together with our foreign counterpart for the past few months with the aim of bringing happiness to our beloved Nature Lovers and EXO-Ls. All of us, both the organization and EXO-Ls has already given a part of us in this once in a lifetime event but to disregard our own sacrifices for the better good of the majority is one of our way of showing our devotion to you. And again, yes we hear you and care for your safety. Therefore, we opt to take this path and with a heavy heart.., We regret to inform all of you that the Journey to the Nature Republic in Manila on Feb 22.2020 will be cancelled.”— end post

Earlier this year, it has been announced that the boy group EXO will be visiting once again the country for a fanmeet. The group is the official endorser of the said beauty brand. PULP LIVE World was also tapped to take care of the production.

Prior to this, fans were already wondering if the event will even push through as mechanics for the said fan meet were not released yet. They are also concern for their idols’ safety as there have been three confirmed cases of NCOV already in the Philippines and 16 in South Korea.