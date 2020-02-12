Lifestyle & Entertainment

Korean actress Go Soo Jung from ‘Goblin’ dies at 24

by Christhel Cuazon
South Korean actress Go Soo Jung passed away on Wednesday at the age of 24 | Instagram photo

South Korean actress Go Soo Jung, who appeared in hit drama series “Goblin,” reportedly passed away due to fatal illness. She was 24.

On Wednesday, her entertainment label, Story J Company, confirmed the news on their Instagram.

“We will always remember actress Go Soo Jung and her glowing smile which brightened the world. Please wish her a safe passage,” the statement said.

In a report from Allkpop, the funeral of the rookie actress took place back on February 9 privately with family and friends.

 

