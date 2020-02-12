Korean actress Go Soo Jung from ‘Goblin’ dies at 24

South Korean actress Go Soo Jung, who appeared in hit drama series “Goblin,” reportedly passed away due to fatal illness. She was 24.

On Wednesday, her entertainment label, Story J Company, confirmed the news on their Instagram.

“We will always remember actress Go Soo Jung and her glowing smile which brightened the world. Please wish her a safe passage,” the statement said.

In a report from Allkpop, the funeral of the rookie actress took place back on February 9 privately with family and friends.