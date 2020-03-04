Kim Chiu, companions unharmed after unidentified gunmen shot their van in QC

UPDATE — Two unidentified gunmen reportedly opened fire the van of actress Kim Chiu and some of her staff in Quezon City on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, Chiu and her two companions were on their way to a taping when the incident took place at the corner of Katipunan and CP Garcia avenues in Diliman. They were all unharmed.

FLASH: Van ni Kim Chiu pinagbabaril sa kanto ng CP Garcia Ave. at Katipunan Ave., Quezon City; aktres ligtas, dumiretso na sa taping | via @dzrh5 Val Gonzales #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/7ftM2FCpak — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) March 3, 2020

According to the actress’ driver, Wilbert Taperla, they were about to turn left at CP Garcia Avenue from Katipunan when they heard gunshots.

It is said that one bullet pierced the van and hit the spot where Chiu usually sits and reads her script. However, today, the actress decided to sleep and lied down in a different part of the van.

In an Instagram post, Chiu said that the incident is not just a ‘bad joke.’

“6am on my way to taping, I was asleep inside my car then I heard several gun shots, 8 to be exact,” the actress said.

” I was shocked and ask my driver what happened, then I saw this bullet on the windshield where my head is laying ‘buti nakahiga ako.’ Pano kung tinuloy ko magbasa ng script?… I was so scared, I dont know what to feel right now,” Chiu added.

Chiu said that she has no known enemies.

“Wala naman akong kaaway or ka atraso. Kung sino man ang gumawa nito Diyos na ang bahala sa inyo dalawa,” she stated.

“Sana tininignan nyo muna ang plate number bago nyo paulanan ng bala yung kotse ko but at the end of the day inisip ko nalang walang nasaktan sa amin.”

Chiu is said to have proceeded with her taping for her television series “Love Thy Woman.”

Authorities are still investigating the motive of the said shooting incident.