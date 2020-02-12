Sports

Kaya Iloilo beat Myanmar’s Shan United for first 2020 AFC Cup win

by Kristan Carag
Photo Credits: https://twitter.com/AFCCup

Filipino Football Club Kaya Iloilo seized their first win in the 2020 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Cup by beating Shan United of Myanmar, 2-0, on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Both teams went scoreless in the first half of the game  at the Thuwunna Youth Training Centre Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.

Jovin Bedic provided the first goal of Kaya Iloilo through a penalty kick at the 74th minute of the match.

Eric Giganto doubled the lead of the Filipinos in the 85th minute to ensure their victory.

For their second match, Kaya Iloilo will host a game against Singaporean team Tampines Rovers on Feb. 26 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

