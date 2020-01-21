Kai Sotto drops out of Mighty Sports roster for 2020 Dubai International Championship

Kai Sotto will no longer suit up for Mighty Sports Philippines in the upcoming 2020 Dubai International Championship ‘due to unresolved logistical and scheduling issues on his part’.

Mighty Sports announced the sudden development on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

“Mighty Sports – Creative Pacific Team assures its supporters in the Philippines and the Filipino community in Dubai that this development was beyond its control, and this sudden change of circumstances with Kai’s non-inclusion will not affect its chances in the Championships as the Team is still equally competitive,” Mighty Sports said in a statement.

Reports stated that Isaac Go has been tapped to replace Sotto who is currently in the United States of America and is playing with the team The Sports Factory.

Even without Sotto, head coach Charles Tiu expressed confidence that Mighty Sports can still win the championship in the upcoming basketball tournament that will start on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Veteran basketball players Andray Blatche, Renaldo Balkman, and McKenzie Moore headline the Mighty Sports squad which also includes rising amateur stars Thirdy Ravena, Dave Ildefonso, and Juan Gomez De Liano.