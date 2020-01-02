K-pop: Super Junior’s Heechul, TWICE’s Momo admit to dating

New couple alert!

South Korean idols Heechul, 35, of Super Junior and Momo, 23, of Twice are confirmed to be dating on Thursday, January 2.

According to a report of Korean media outlet Soompi, the news outlet Market News published a report at midnight KST on January 2 stating that according to their investigation, they were exclusively reporting that Momo and Heechul are dating. This was the same news portal that reported in August that Momo and Heechul were in a relationship, and in the January 2 report, they mentioned that SJ Label and JYP Entertainment had denied that they are dating at the time.

“The two of them are currently developing a beautiful love for each other despite their busy schedules. It’s been said that in the rough entertainment industry where many incidents occur, they are a great source of support for each other. Their relationship began as ‘close seniors and juniors’ but they are now a couple,” their article stated.

Shortly after, SM Entertainment’s SJ Label and JYP Entertainment released their respective statements, confirming the relationship between the two.

“We have confirmed with Heechul and Momo that they have recently started dating from being a close sunbae and hoobae,” said Super Junior’s management, Label SJ, in a statement.

“We are confirming that Heechul and Momo are in a relationship. They have recently started a relationship that grew from a sunbae-hoobae friendship in the industry,” JYP Entertainment, Momo’s agency, said.

A “sunbae” is a Korean honorific that refers to a senior or more experienced person, while a “hoobae” is a junior.

Super Junior just recently concluded their concert here in Manila last month, however, Heechul sits out from their tour following his injury. Meanwhile, TWICE became the newest endorser of the local clothing brand Bench.

Congratulations to the new couple!