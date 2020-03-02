Lifestyle & Entertainment

K-pop singer Chungha under ‘self-isolation’ after staff members tested positive for COVID-19

by Christhel Cuazon
South Korean singer Chung-ha under quarantine after her staff members tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) | Instagram photo

South Korean singer Chung-ha reportedly halted all her scheduled activities after two of her staff members tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a report from Korean media outlet Soompi, the singer’s agency, MNH Entertainment, said that Chungha and all those who accompanied her in Italy will go into self-isolation despite testing negative for COVID-19 as requested by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“For the sake of safety, all scheduled activities have been canceled for the time being, and we will continue to take the best possible measures and deal with [the virus] faithfully,” the statement reads.

Among the schedules of Chungha that will be halted is the Head in the Clouds Festival in Jakarta scheduled on March 7, 2020.

South Korea has recorded more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases, the highest number in the world outside China.

 

