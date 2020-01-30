JUST IN: DOH confirms first case of novel coronavirus in the Philippines

The Philippines confirmed on Thursday, January 30 its first case of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

During the press conference, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that a 38-year-old Chinese female, who had travel history from Wuhan City in China, tested positive of the said virus after her laboratory results arrived today from the Victorian Infectious Disease Reference Laboratory in Melbourne, Australia.

The woman was among the 24 patients who DOH put under investigation after manifesting flu-like symptoms.

According to DOH, the woman arrived in the country from Wuhan, China via Hong Kong last January 21, 2020, and had traveled to Cebu and Dumaguete, respectively. The Chinese national is currently in Manila.

It is said that the patient sought consultation before she was admitted to one of the country’s government hospital last January 25, Saturday after manifesting mild cough. The patient, as per Duque, is currently asymptomatic, a condition that shows no symptoms of the infection at all.

However, the health department assured the public that they are closely monitoring the first confirmed case in the country and has been coordinating with the hospital where the patient is admitted.

Duque added that they have activated the Incident Command System of the said hospital for the appropriate management specifically on infection control, case management, and containment.

“I assure the public that the Department of Health is on top of this evolving situation. We were able to detect the first confirmed case because of our strong surveillance system, close coordination with World Health Organization and other national agencies, and the utilization of DOH’s decision tool,” he reiterated.

DOH is also in close coordination with the Inter-agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (EID) which includes representatives of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Justice (DOJ), Labor and Employment (DOLE), Tourism (DOT), Transportation (DOTr), and Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Earlier, the Chinese government said that the nationwide death toll in China due to 2019 novel coronavirus rose to 170, with over 1,700 individuals infected.

The virus has also spread outside of China, with cases being reported in countries including Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Sri Lanka, and Australia.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) on Wednesday warned all governments to “take action” over the deadly SARS-like virus.