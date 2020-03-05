Chopper boarding PNP chief Archie Gamboa crashes in Laguna

UPDATED — The PNP Bell 429 chopper carrying Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Archie Gamboa, spokesman Gerald Banac, and three others crashed inside the Laperal Compound, San Pedro, Laguna on Thursday morning.

In a report from RH Noche Cacas, the victims were identified as Gamboa, Banac, PNP comptrollership chief Major General Jovic Ramos, PNP intelligence director Mariel Magaway, an aide of Gamboa, 2 pilots and a technician. They were immediately rushed to Westlake Medical Center.

Gamboa is said to be safe and conscious as he was earlier seen being carried to the ambulance.

BREAKING NEWS: Chopper na sinasakyan ni PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa bumagsak sa Laperal Compound, San Pedro, Laguna | via RH27 @nochecacas #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/2QsfWkpP3o — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) March 5, 2020

The PNP chief, who earlier attended an event to turnover recovered impounded vehicles in the area, was said to be on their way to Calamba town.

However, shortly after takeoff, the chopper reportedly got tangled with power lines.

“Pag-fly nila, nag-zero visibility. ‘Yung chopper, sobrang alikabok, zero visibility, tumama sa wire,” PNP-Highway Patrol Group Chief Wilson Doromal said.

The chopper, which was torn in half, engulfed in fire as a result of the crash as seen on Facebook Live.

Reports said that the helicopter, the Bell 429 Global Ranger, was just purchased 2 years ago and considered to be high-tech and brand new.

WATCH: Bell 429 na sinakyan nina PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa, 5 pa bumagsak matapos sumabit sa kable ng kuryente sa Laperal Compound, San Pedro, Laguna | via RH27 @nochecacas #DZRHat80 🎥 @JrJaybe pic.twitter.com/E7y3mxFjjO — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) March 5, 2020

“Philippine National Police Chief General Archie Francisco Gamboa and seven other passengers of the helicopter that crashed on Laguna were brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. All police officers and pilots were safe with minor injuries,” the PNP said in a statement.