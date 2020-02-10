Julia Montes, Nadine Lustre gear up for “Burado”

Amid the issue on the renewal of its franchise, ABS-CBN via Dreamscape Entertainment announced its upcoming teleserye “Burado” with Julia Montes and Nadine Lustre.

On Monday, Feb. 10 Dreamscape Entertainment posted on their social media page pictures of the cast and directors of the upcoming primetime series.

The two versatile actresses will be joined by Zanjoe Marudo, Paulo Avelino, Carmi Martin, Lotlot De Leon, Matet De Leon, Mccoy de Leon, Raymond Bagatsing, Kokoy De Santos and Javi Benitez.

The series will also be introducing Thai actor Denkhun Ngamnet. “Burado” will be directed by Emmanuel Palo and Darnel Villaflor.

According to Deo Endrinal, head of Dreamscape, the series will be shot in the Philippines, Cambodia, Thailand and India.

Aside from the location shooting, no further details have been revealed about the series. However, fans are already looking forward to the chemistry of these actors.

“Burado” will be Nadine’s first series without her reel and former beau, James Reid who is also set to star in his own series together with Nancy of the South Korean girl group Momoland.

Meanwhile, this will be Julia’s second project after making a comeback. Her first, which is set to air this February is “24/7” with Arjo Atayde and JC Santos.