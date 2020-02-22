Julia Barreto feels ‘more free’ now that she graduated from former loveteam

Julia Barretto is ‘feeling free’ more than ever now that she has the say on her career choices.

On Wednesday, during the press conference of her new TV series “I AM U,” the 22-year-old acknowledged her loveteam with former beau Joshua Garcia, better known as JoshLia, which lasted for three years before they revealed to have broken up in 2019.

“Siguro, graduate na ako sa kung saan ako nanggaling. Graduate na ako sa pagiging permanent in a love team. I’ve been blessed to have experienced that, don’t get me wrong, but I’ve already graduated from that phase in my career,” Barretto said.

They last promoted together for the zombie-flick film “Block Z.”

Barretto is set to star in the upcoming thriller series “I Am U” for the first time with Tony Labrusca.

“I’m glad na nakakapaglaro na ako, that I’m more free to do some scenes and some roles and take more risks, that I can now take roles fearlessly, that now I can be the actress that I’ve always wanted to be,” she added.

Barretto also added that not being attached to a loveteam means she can freely take on the genres she wants and work on the actors and characters she wants to portray.

“I’m very happy to be in the phase in my career na mas mature na ‘yung mga nagagawa ko, mas marami na akong nakakatrabaho. Mas free na ako sa pagpili ng projects. Hindi na ako parang na sa isang box. I can now explore as an actress different genres, and be able to work with different leading men, and different kind of materials, and different directors,” she said.