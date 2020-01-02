JoyRide admits asking for endorsement from Sen. Pimentel but denies links with any senators, government officials

Motorcycle ride-hailing service platform JoyRide, operated by We Move Things Philippines Inc., admitted on Thursday, Jan. 2, that they sought the endorsement of Sen. Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III for their request to join the pilot run for motorcycle taxi service.

DZRH acquired a letter received by office of Transportation Sec. Arthur Tugade on September from the office of Pimentel that endorses the letter of We Move Things Philippines Inc. p

president Sherwin Yu to participate in the pilot implementation of motorcycle taxis.

“We confirm the letter. Actually nagpa-tulong kami sa opisina ni Sen. Koko Pimentel to transmit that letter to DOTr (Department of Transportation),” Yu said in a press conference.

“But just the same, we continued sending our intent to join the pilot implementation after the letter, since September,” he added.

Yu, however, denied speculations that Sen. Pimentel or his wife Katrina-Yu Pimentel owns or even has connections to JoyRide. The businessman dismissed the rumors as ‘fake news’.

“Sen. Koko Pimentel is not in any way connected to JoyRide,” Yu stressed.

JoyRide vice-president for corporate affairs Noli Eala also debunked rumors that the motorcycle-riding platform has connections with Sen. Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, and apologized to the lawmaker for getting his name dragged to the issue.

“Hindi siya (Go) miyembro ng JoyRide. He has never been part of JoyRide,” Eala said.

“Sen. Go is not part of JoyRide and neither is anybody in the government,” he added.

Eala also said that the families of Bea Chua and Ralph Nubla Jr. are the major owners of JoyRide. Richard Arvisu, the chief financial officer of motorcycle ride-hailing platform, said that Chua and Nubla are ‘established businessmen with interests in real estate, banking and finance, and wholesale-retail industries’.