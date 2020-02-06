Lifestyle & Entertainment

Joshua Garcia headlines movie adaptation of Bob Ong’s ‘Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan’

by Christhel Cuazon
Joshua Garcia set to star in the movie adaptation of one of Bob Ong’s successful books “Ang Mga Kaibigan Ni Mama Susan” | Photo courtesy: Blacksheep PH

Bob Ong’s thriller-suspense book “Ang Mga Kaibigan Ni Mama Susan” will get a movie adaptation!

On Wednesday, production house Black Sheep announced that actor Joshua Garcia will headline the said film which will be directed by Chito S. Roño.

Released in 2010, the book ‘Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan’ comes the story of a boy named Galo who returned to an island where he was raised by his grandmother, Susan, after learning that she went ill.

However, as he continues living in the mysterious island, unsettling stories and mysteries from the past started haunting him.

Joshua’s last horror film was the recently released zombie flick “Block Z” directed by Mikhail Red.

