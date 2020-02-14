Jeepney driver who ran over students in Makati City tested positive for drug usage

The jeepney driver who ran over students while crossing a pedestrian lane in Makati City tested positive for drug use, the Makati Police said on Thursday.

In a statement, Makati Police Chief Col. Rogelio Simon said that the initial drug test results of suspect Crisalde Tamparong, 31, came positive. However, they will still have to undergo a confirmatory test.

Tamparong will be facing various cases in relation to traffic laws and drug use.

In a report from RH Noche Cacas, a 14-year-old student was killed and seven other students were injured on Wednesday after a passenger jeepney run over them while crossing a pedestrian lane in Makati City on Wednesday night.

The fatality was identified as 14-year-old Grade 8 student Jules Villapando of Barangay Olympia, Makati. Meanwhile, the other students, aged 13 to 17 are residents of Makati City.

READ: 1 dead, 7 others injured as jeepney runs over students in Makati City

Earlier, the suspect claimed that he lost control of the vehicle, however, a CCTV footage near the area showed that he was recklessly driving the jeepney along the road, even counterflowing in the busy area.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay, meanwhile, ordered the suspension of the jeepney’s franchise.