James Reid, Nadine Lustre confirm split: “It is best for both of us”

All hearts are aching because one of the country’s famous reel to real couple just confirmed their split.

On Monday, through a joint statement, James Reid and Nadine Lustre confirmed their break-up stating that they have agreed to go separate ways as it is “best for both of us.”

“It’s true that we have split up but not for all the reason that are being spread on the tabloids and social media but because after quiet and mature conversations, we decided to focus on our ourselves not only for our careers but more for our personal growth as we are still young and we want to achieve as much as we can,” their statement reads.

Earlier, Lustre slammed the article published by columnist Ricky Lo, wherein he confirmed that she had left the home of Reid in Quezon City and moved into a unit in Makati. According to Lo, the first article posted by pep.ph was true, citing that the “irreconcilable differences” mentioned in the write-up was a case of “too much, too soon…too much togetherness and too soon to be living together?”

“First off, that was so low,” Lustre said, pertaining to the column of Lo on the local newspaper.

“Second, none of what you said was true and it is never okay to use someone’s mental situation/tragic past just to prove a point. Mental illness is a very sensitive matter.”

This was after Lo mentioned in the original printed edition of the story that Reid was ” handling the breakup with care to cushion the impact on Nadine who has admitted grappling with mental illness,” noting how it sprouted from the death of his younger brother in 2017.

“& last, you think you know so much abt [about] me, you can’t even get my last name right. ANU NA, 2020 NA!!”

Their statement added that they are in good terms and are still really good friends and will continue to work with each other especially when it comes to music.”

James and Nadine also thanked their fans for their support as they hope that fans would continue to support them in their individual careers.

“Thank you for all the JaDine fans for their undying support and we hope you continue to support us now and in the future. We shall forever be grateful to them for their love and understanding. Thank you,” they added.