It’s not Bobbie’s fault: Four Sisters and a Wedding is getting a prequel

Star Cinema, the movie-outfit of ABS-CBN, announced on Thursday that the cult-movie “Four Sisters and a Wedding” will have a prequel.

The movie will focus on the teenage years of Teddie, Bobbie, Alex and Gabbie. Breathing in new life to the well-loved characters include Alexa Ilacad and new faces from Star Magic Charlie Dizon, Gillian Vicencio and Belle Mariano.

“Four Sisters Before the Wedding” will be directed by Giselle Andres, who was also part of the original hit movie; and will be produced by Star Cinema’s latest sub brand, SCX.

No word yet if the original cast headed by Bea Alonzo, Toni Gonzaga, Angel Locsin and Shaina Magdayao will be making cameos. Fans are already excited on how the story will unfold and why Bobbie felt that she was the least favorite among the five of them.