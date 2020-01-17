‘It feels more like a team award’ Standhardinger says on BPC award

Christian Standhardinger felt that winning the Best Player of the Conference award for the 2019 PBA Governor’s Cup is an achievement for the whole Northport Batang Pier team.

Standhardinger, who was traded from San Miguel Beer to Batang Pier in the middle of the conference, acknowledged how the extended minutes with his new team gave him the chance to be in consideration for the award.

“Obviously, a guy who plays 40 minutes is easier to score 20 points a game then when you play 10 to 15 minutes,” Standhardinger told reporters.

“I would lie if I said that I did not play a role. It plays a role because you culminate more stats, and you can show more people in a longer amount of time that you are a good player, plus you can carry your team a little bit more in stats that are important,” he added.

The Filipino German player also expressed gratitude for the support shown by his teammates in Batang Pier and by coach Pido Jarencio.

“I have to really appreciate my teammates because they put me in a great position. It is so much fun last conference to play with them. This feels more like a team award more than anything else,” Standhardinger said.

Standhardinger is the first player contracted with the Northport franchise to win the BPC award.

He averaged 22.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game after joining the Batang Pier.