Isko Moreno declares ‘last lung’ of Manila as permanent forest park

The Arroceros Forest Park in Ermita, tagged as the Philippine capital’s ‘last lung,’ has been declared as a permanent forest park by the Manila City government.

On Tuesday, Mayor Isko Moreno said that he has signed Ordinance No. 8607 officially declaring the park along Arroceros Street as a permanent forest park.

“Just imagine the daily fumes here in the city, kaya kailangan po natin ito,” his post stated.

Idineklara na po nating permanent forest park ang Arroceros, ang “last lung” ng Maynila. Dahil dito, hindi natin papayagan ang pagputol ng puno sa loob ng park na ito. Just imagine the daily fumes here in the city, kaya kailangan po natin ito. pic.twitter.com/WmBv0RMHK4 — Isko Moreno Domagoso (@IskoMoreno) March 3, 2020

Even upon assuming mayoral seat, Moreno has continuously vowed to preserve and improve Manila City’s recreational area.

Earlier, Moreno also signed Ordinance No.8608 allocating PHP 49,300,000 for the development of the new cemetery which will be built at the Manila South Cemetery.

