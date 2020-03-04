Nation

Isko Moreno declares ‘last lung’ of Manila as permanent forest park

by Christhel Cuazon
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Monday declared the Arroceros Forest Park in Ermita, tagged as the ‘last lung’ of the Philippine capital, as a permanent forest park | Photo courtesy: Isko Moreno/Twitter

The Arroceros Forest Park in Ermita, tagged as the Philippine capital’s ‘last lung,’ has been declared as a permanent forest park by the Manila City government.

On Tuesday, Mayor Isko Moreno said that he has signed Ordinance No. 8607 officially declaring the park along Arroceros Street as a permanent forest park.

“Just imagine the daily fumes here in the city, kaya kailangan po natin ito,” his post stated.

Even upon assuming mayoral seat, Moreno has continuously vowed to preserve and improve Manila City’s recreational area.

Earlier, Moreno also signed Ordinance No.8608 allocating PHP 49,300,000 for the development of the new cemetery which will be built at the Manila South Cemetery.

READ: Mayor Isko OKs construction of first Manila Muslim cemetery

