Is Luis Manzano Super Junior Choi Siwon’s doppelganger?

On Monday, TV host Luis Manzano took to Twitter his request for a collaboration with Super Junior member Choi Siwon as the two personalities seemed to have a lot of things in common.

The playful “request” of Luis stemmed from a previous post of Twitter user @SJae_gi, showing off pictures of the KPOP idol and the host of “I Can See Your Voice” in similar poses.

Known to be someone who doesn’t back out from some clean, social media fun, Luis then reposted the pictures, adding his own witty comments to them.

Fans joined in on the fun and are now “confused” on who’s who among the two handsome men.

Honestly, “Will the real Siwon Choi please stand up?”. Oh and yeah, Super Junior fans are waiting for Siwon to take on Luis’ challenge for a collab.

Incidentally, Siwon together with Super Junior were here in the country last December for their Super Junior Super Show 8: Infinite Time Tour Live in Manila held at the Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.