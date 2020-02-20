Sarah Geronimo spotted taping for a show amid wedding rumors with Matteo Guidicelli

The news of Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli’s wedding ceremony happening anytime today, February 20, 2020, started circulating online earlier, prompting fans to ask about the venue and other details.

The rumor was first broken by entertainment columnist Ricky Lo via Philippine Star wherein he claimed that “a highly-reliable source” told The Star that the two are “getting married anytime today”.

A highly-reliable source told The STAR that Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli are getting married anytime today. https://t.co/9UL7Hvb4pZ pic.twitter.com/8AkftUza3M — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) February 20, 2020

Yet, hours after, one of the singer’s co-workers on The Voice Teens tweeted saying, “What time po ba ang wedding? Para double time kami sa shoot today with Coach Sarah! Kasi kasama namin siya now eh. Kami na po mag-aadjust!!!”

MGA WHAT TIME PO BA ANG WEDDING??! Para double time kami sa shoot today with Coach Sarah! Kasi kasama namin siya now eh. Kami na po mag-aadjust!!! 😂🤪 pic.twitter.com/Dd0EVeQ19u — jomar yap (@jumarjomar) February 20, 2020

Geronimo’s network, ABS-CBN, also posted a photo of her claiming that she is currently in the compound on a busy day of band rehearsals for “The Voice Teens.”

According to the article written by Lo, the wedding of the two is “so hush-hush” and that Guidicelli’s family will be present while the attendance of Geronimo’s parents is yet to be confirmed. He also quoted the unidentified source who mentioned that the couple has already “applied for a marriage license last Feb. 3.”

“There have been reports that the sweethearts were planning to get married in Italy where Matteo’s dad comes from and the rumored date was March 14, the same date that another Sarah…Lahbati…and Richard Gutierrez are getting married,” the article stated.

Guidicelli, 29, and Geronimo, 31 are known to be private when it comes to their relationship.

In 2019, the two announced through Instagram photos that they are already engaged.

The actor also penned a lengthy and heartwarming letter for the parents of his soon-to-be wife.

