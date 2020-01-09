Iran and Lebanon no longer covered by mandatory repatriation in the Middle East — Bello

Filipinos in Iran and Lebanon are no longer covered by the mandatory repatriation imposed by the administration following the tension in the Middle East.

In an interview, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III revealed that the alert level in Lebanon was already put down in Level 2 while alert level in Iran was already hoisted. He added that the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration will temporarily halt the processing of any deployment application to the Iran and Lebanon in the meantime.

Meanwhile, the mandatory repatriation in Iraq will continue as plan, as per Bello. He said that there is no mandatory repatriation yet in Saudi Arabia.

As of writing, Environment Secretary and Special Envoy to the Middle East Roy Cimatu is set to fly to the Middle East to provide necessary requirements for the repatriation of Filipino workers in Iraq following tensions in the region.

On Wednesday, Duterte ordered Filipinos in Iraq to return to the country immediately as the continuous tension in the Middle East has been raised to Crisis Alert Level 4.

The highest threat alert was raised in the country as tensions continue to escalate between the United States and Iran. Alert level 4 is the highest among the travel advisories of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reflecting threats. This particular alert level is issued when “there is a large-scale internal conflict or full-blown external attack.”

Around 2.5 million Filipinos are currently residing and working in the Middle East countries, according to Bello.