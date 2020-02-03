Inter-agency on NCOV may be used by gov’t for info dissemination to avoid fake news

Senate President Vicente Sotto is pushing for an inter-agency that will be used in information dissemination in order to avoid the spread of fake news during times of calamities and other disaster that may hit the country.

Based on Sotto’s proposal, the inter-agency body will be in charged of providing the public updates on the Novel Corona Virus and what the government is doing in making sure that the people will be safe and is able to control the virus from spreading.

However, Sotto clarified that aside from NCOV, the inter-agency will also serve as the official source of information in case of disaster and or calamity.

Because of the many fake news circulating in social media these days, these may cause unnecessary panic to the public.

Meanwhile, the Senate will also look into the spending of the Department of Information and Communication Technology.

The Senate Oversight Committee on Confidential and Intelligence funds is capable of reviewing on where and how they will spend the funds allocated to some government agencies.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson made the statement following the resignation of Usec. Eliseo Rio because of alleged misused of their agency’s funds.

Rio explained that the questionable release of Php300 million confidential and intelligence funds of the DICT underwent regular audit.

Lacson on the other hand said that the main mandate of the said committee is use the oversight function in order to review the use of confidential and intelligence funds.