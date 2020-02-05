Inflation rate soars to 2.9% in January 2020 — PSA

The country’s inflation rate increased to 2.9% in January, slightly higher than the figure recorded last December.

In data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the latest figure is slightly higher than the 2.5% registered in December.

The result is within the government’s target range of 2% to 4% and the projected range of economists of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

According to the PSA, the higher prices of liquefied petroleum gas and selected food items, as well as adjustments in excise taxes on tobacco products primarily contributed to the uptrend of inflation.

In addition, PSA said inflation in the following commodity groups was higher during the month:

• Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, 19.2 percent;

• Clothing and footwear, 2.7 percent;

• Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, 2.5 percent;

• Transport, 3.0 percent;

• Recreation and culture, 1.5 percent; and

• Education, 4.7 percent.