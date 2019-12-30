In 2019, Prez Duterte, VP Robredo continue to clash

“Irreconcilable differences,” is the main reason why, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte back in 2016, decided to stop Vice President Leni Robredo from attending future Cabinet meetings.

Since then, the feud between the two top leaders of the country became one of national concerns. And while Robredo said that she actually shares the same vision for the country with Duterte, she never hesitated to declare contrary positions on key policies and pronouncements made by his administration.

Among those big issues that set them apart in the past and until now are the government’s campaign against illegal drugs and Duterte’s apparent favor with defeated vice presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos. The President also allowed the burial of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the Heroes’ Cemetery despite the amount of opposition from the victims of the martial law era.

Also, after securing his spot in the most powerful seat in the Philippines, Duterte revealed that he would not give Robredo any Cabinet position because this could “hurt Bongbong’s feelings.”

In 2019, Duterte and Robredo’s key differences continued and separated them even more.

Revolutionary Government

Back in 2017, Duterte, who has been serving his first term in the presidency, threatened to declare a revolutionary government if his critics would not cease in their plot to destabilize his administration.

According to the President, the Communist Party of the Philippines, the New People’s Army, the National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), several government officials, and the Liberal Party are all plotting to oust him from his post.

He then refuted his declaration, however, a pissed Duterte once again blurt out to suspend the writ of habeas corpus and arrest “all” of his critics after lawmakers urged caution on the President’s order to review all government contracts.

When asked about Robredo’s disposition, her camp revealed that she will be assuming the post of Duterte as the president of the country once he declares a revolutionary government.

“Once President Duterte declares a revolutionary government, he ceases to be President having divested himself of the presidency. Such an act will pave the way for Vice President Leni Robredo to take over the vacant position of President and assume the functions and the Office of the President,” then Otso Diretso senatorial candidate Romulo Macalintal said.

However, Robredo denied the accusations of being ‘eager’ to assume Duterte’s position, saying that she was just responding to questions about her preparedness to assume the presidency.

Criminal Liability and the Death Penalty

Upon assuming their respective posts, Duterte and Robredo shared opposing sentiments on the areas of criminal liability and the revival of death penalty.

During the presidential campaign, Duterte pushed for the amendment of the juvenile justice law by lowering the age of criminal liability from 15 years old to 12 years old. This found support at the House of Representatives under Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez with the filing of a bill amending the age of criminal responsibility to 9 years old.

Robredo is opposed to this. She also opposed the revival of the death penalty despite the outgrowing number of deaths under the government’s controversial war on drugs campaign.

The Vice President, a former human rights lawyer, said that she also debunked the correlation between the death penalty and lower crime rates.

Lack of strategic skills

Duterte’s health has also become one of the trending topics this year following his consecutive absences both for local and international gatherings, changes in his physical being, and often absence in the public eye.

In September, rumors of his failing health surfaced in which the Chief Executive admitted.

In a speech, Duterte said he went to Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City to undergo tests, leading him to the decision of canceling his meeting with the Cabinet.

“Three weeks ago I had my endoscopy and colonoscopy. Then I was about to have sana ngayon yung Cabinet meeting yesterday. But yung reading ng aking, somebody advised my doctor to repeat and get some samples there,” Duterte said. He also added that he stayed for an hour in the hospital in order to determine his condition.

“If it’s cancer, it’s cancer. If it’s third stage, no more treatment. I will no longer prolong my agony in the office.”

Earlier that week, Duterte reportedly underwent endoscopy and colonoscopy which were vital in determining the condition of his Barret’s esophagus, a complication of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

However, despite the rumors of his failing health, Duterte remained firm that he will not let Vice President Leni Robredo succeed him once he resigns from his post.

“Pero I will not resign to give it to — sa totoo lang sir, even her public statements, I do not mean to offend the lady. She’s very good, she’s gentle. Pero mahina talaga si Leni,” Duterte noted.

He pointed out that Robredo lacks strategic skills to handle the country’s pending and current issues.

Duterte’s statement did not sit well with Robredo saying that there will be no justifiable reason for the President to underestimate her by saying that she was “weak” as a leader.

Robredo picks on Duterte’s drug on war campaign

This is perhaps the most divisive issue between Duterte and Robredo.

In her interview with international news outfit Reuters, Robredo stated: “We ask ourselves, ‘why is this still happening?’. The president has already made very serious threats to drug syndicates, to drug lords … and yet it’s still very prevalent, so obviously, it’s not working.”

“We have seen a lot of police that has abused their powers and not been penalized so this is where the International Criminal Court could come in, if we do not show the world that we can take care of our own mess,” she added on the said interview. Shortly after, Reuters published an article dated October 23 “Philippine vice president says time for Duterte to halt failed drug war” wherein they quoted Robredo’s interview.

However, on her show, Robredo issued a clarification stating that she only called for an assessment on the controversial war on drugs campaign of the government, and not the end of it.

On her weekly AM radio show “BISErbisyong LENI,” Robredo stated that the headline made by international news outfit Reuters during her interview was wrong.

Robredo stood on her ground and said that she only asked for the administration to review and assess the strategies needed to administer the controversial campaign which has earned irk and criticism from local and international human rights organizations.

“Kapag tiningnan mo… iyong interview ko, iba iyong sinabi ko. Kapag tiningnan mo iyong interview ko, ang sinabi ko, dapat i-assess ng pamahalaan kung tama pa ba iyong strategy na ginagamit. Kasi kung mali na, kailangang i-tweak. ‘Di ba… ang gustong sabihin ng “tweak,” himasin, o ibahin nang kaunti,” the Vice President said.

“Kaya iyong— Nabasa ko iyong headline, eh; mali iyon. Iyong headline, mali, kasi binalikan ko iyong video, binalikan ko iyong transcript, wala akong sinabing ihinto iyong kampanya. Ang sinabi ko, i-tweak. At kapag i-tweak, i-assess lang kung ano iyong mali,” Robredo insisted.

Duterte responds; appoints Robredo as co-chair of drug war campaign

Robredo’s statement over the government’s drug campaign has made Duterte eager to put her in charge of law enforcement for six months.

“I will surrender my powers to enforce the law, ibigay ko sa Vice President. Ibigay ko sa kanya mga six months. Siya ang magdala. Tignan natin kung ano ang mangyari. Hindi ako makialam. Sige gusto mo? Mas bright ka? Sige. Ikaw. Subukan mo. Madali kasi mag… I’ve been 21 mayors, hindi mo na ako maloko ng ganoon,” Duterte said in a speech.

Despite refuting his own words of not surrendering anything to Robredo, Duterte surprised the nation on November 5 when he appointed the Vice President as the co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs.

Shortly after her acceptance fo the new position, Robredo met with officials of the US Embassy, and representatives from the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Agency for International Development on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Noting that the United States of America (USA) has committed to providing further assistance for the intensified anti-illegal drug campaign of the Philippines.

“May commitment ang US to not just continue with the help that they have been giving already but to even expand. Marami na siyang tulong na ginagawa. Karamihan dito capability building sa intelligence gathering,” Robredo, co-chairperson of the Inter-agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs, told reporters.

“Ang kailangan lang siguro mapakita lang natin sa kanila kung ano ang ating programa,” the Vice President added.

However, Malacañang revealed the reason behind Duterte’s “disinclination” to appoint Robredo to a Cabinet post. This comes after the President denied appointing Robredo as part of his Cabinet, despite being the co-chair of ICAD.

According to Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo, Duterte’s decision stemmed from the“missteps” she committed as drug czar, noting that her meeting with foreign institutions and personalities that have allegedly prejudged the campaign and her insistence on acquiring classified documents were among the factors that Duterte considered.

Robredo, on the same day, responded: “Kung ayaw niya ako dito in the first place, bakit ako in-appoint? Kung nagkamali siya sa pag-appoint sa akin, sabihin nya lang.”

19 days after, Duterte fires Robredo from ICAD

Vice President Leni Robredo was a ‘failure’ throughout her stint as the co-chairman of the drug war campaign.

This was the statement of Malacanang after President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, through Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, announced that he had fired Robredo as co-chair of the Inter-agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).

“My suggestion from the very start is since you [Robredo] have criticized the administration’s drive against illegal drugs as being a failure or ineffective, you must have already some ideas or measures in your mind. But you never presented that for the last three or four weeks,” Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

According to Panelo, Robredo was a failure and her dismissal was the President’s response to the dare of the opposition to fire her due to lack of trust.

“Apparently. And, you know, when the issue is the very lives of people, delay of one day is like an eternity. The government cannot just sit idly waiting for a show of flashes of brilliance from the vice president,” he added.

Panelo also claimed that Robredo wasted an opportunity and used the post “as a platform to attack the methods” of the Duterte administration.

Robredo up for a new challenge: Revealing her ‘drug findings’

“Ano bang kinatatakutan ninyo?”

Vice President Leni Robredo is still determined to continue what she has started even after being fired by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).

On Monday, Robredo held a press conference in her home province Camarines Sur less than 24 hours after her dismissal.

” Mahigit dalawang linggo pa lang mula nang aking isinantabi ang napakaraming babala para pasanin ko ang trabahong kahit halos imposible ay kailangan kong subukan para sa ating mga kababayan,” she said.

Robredo vowed to release her findings and observation on the government’s controversial war on drugs on December 16, however, due to the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit the area of Mindanao on Sunday, she decided to postpone it.

“Pasensiya na kayo, ipagpaliban muna natin. Mali sa timing na asikasuhin yung report sa ICAD, meron pang panahon para pag-usapan ito,” Robredo said in a press conference.

Palace didn’t buy her reasons and accused Robredo of being inconsistent.

“Earlier, sinasabi niya na, ‘Natatakot ba kayo kung ano iyong mga matutuklasan ko?’ And then sabi niya, ‘Ilalabas ko kung ano ang mga natuklasan ko.’ Ang gulo niya,” Panelo said.

He referred to the Vice President’s alleged findings as “pure nonsense.”

“Her decision to call a press briefing to announce that there is no press briefing, while flashing her 40-page report, reveals that she only wants the spotlight,” Panelo said.

He added, “She has deferred her report a number of times, looking for a perfect timing and hoping that people would pay attention to her as she struggles to be relevant, while the government is silently doing its job in addressing the issues our nation faces, such as providing assistance to those who were affected by the recent earthquake.”

Panelo also pointed out that her report has nothing to do with focusing efforts to help the earthquake victims and the rehabilitation works, adding that her use of sympathy card was misplaced.

“It is not as if when the Vice President speaks, the world will stop and the government will halt its operations to provide assistance in Davao. As described by some notable columnists, she has become irrelevant at this time due to her not well thought of political statements,” the spokesman stated.

Panelo slammed Robredo, saying she should have released her report while she was still ICAD co-chair