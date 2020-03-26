Imus City under “extreme enhanced community quarantine” — mayor

Imus City in Cavite province has been placed under extreme enhanced community quarantine on Wednesday after another resident from the area tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, Imus Mayor Emmanuel Maliksi said that the city will impose tougher travel restrictions, including the heightened presence of uniformed personnel at checkpoints and strict home confinement.

“The city will be more strict in guarding checkpoints, implementing curfew hours, and letting people leave their homes using the home quarantine pass,” Maliksi said in a Facebook post.

As of Wednesday, the Philippines has confirmed 636 COVID-19 cases, including 38 deaths and 26 recoveries.

