Immigration blocks 100 first time OFWs bound to Kuwait amid deployment ban

At least 100 first time overseas Filipino workers (OFW) bound for Kuwait were blocked by the Bureau of Immigration following the temporary deployment ban issued by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

In a statement, Ports Operations Division Chief Grifton Medina said that the OFW aspirants were advised to coordinate with their employment agency and wait until the temporary travel ban to Kuwait is lifted.

“Even with the properly announced deployment ban, there are still some individuals who wanted to try their luck in leaving for Kuwait,” Medina said.

Medina also reminded first time travelers going to Kuwait not to take any chances of leaving the country in order to avoid inconvenience and ticket rebooking expenses.

“Mas maganda po sa lahat ng first time Kuwait-bound OFW na huwag nang subukang umalis pa para maka-iwas sa gastos sa biyahe at mataas na halaga ng airline rebooking fee,” he said.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) has started implementing a ban on the deployment of newly-hired domestic workers to Kuwait following the death of another Filipino worker in the hands of her employer.

Last week, the DFA reported that a Filipina maid identified Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende, hailing from Norala, South Cotabato. was killed by her own employer. Reports also said that Villavende was already “black and blue” and was “already dead” when she was rushed to the hospital.

Her employer is currently detained with Kuwaiti authorities.