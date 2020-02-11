ICYMI: KathNiel’s much anticipated comeback on the big screen via “After Forever”

Real-life sweethearts Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla will be making a comeback on the big screen almost two years after the success of “The How’s of Us.”

On Monday, Star Cinema confirmed the news through photos posted online from the film’s story conference.

The film with a working title “After Forever” will be directed by Hello, Love, Goodbye director Cathy Garcia-Molina and written by Carmi Raymundo.

According to reports, the film is said to be shot in San Francisco, California and is slated to be released in mid 2020.

This will mark the comeback movie of KathNiel, barely two years after their last project.

Meanwhile, Bernardo last appeared in the film “Hello Love Goodbye” together with Alden Richards which is considered the highest-grossing film of all time.

READ: “Hello, Love, Goodbye” is officially the highest-grossing PHL film of all time