ICYMI! Ji Chang-Wook fan meet in Manila is postponed due to virus threat

by Christhel Cuazon

South Korean actor Ji Chang-Wook’s scheduled fan meeting in Manila has been postponed due to the threats brought by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, the actor’s label, Glorious Entertainment announced that “in order to prevent the spread of the Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and related damage, we decided to postpone the ‘Ji Chang Wook 2020 Asia Tour Fan Meeting’ in Manila (Philippines).”

“The performance will be included in the Asia Fan-Meeting Tour that will resume later,” it added.

The date for the supposed fan meet will be announced soon.

Ji Chang Wook starred in popular Korean dramas and films including “Smile, Dong Hae” in 2010, “Warrior Baek Dong Soo” in 2011, “Empress Ki” in 2013 and many more.

 

