ICYMI! Boys Like Girls is coming to Manila on April 14!

by Christhel Cuazon
American rock band Boys Like Girls will be coming to Manila on April 14 to perform their greatest hits | Photo courtesy: BILLBOARD

American rock band Boys Like Girls are coming back to Manila this year!

On Thursday, in a Facebook post, the group announced they’ll be performing at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta City, Quezon City, on April 14.

Ticket selling for the said concert will start on February 10.

Formed in 2005, the group gained mainstream recognition when it released its self-titled debut album which went on to sell over 700,000 albums in the United States earning a Gold Record from the RIAA.

Boys Like Girls is best known for songs such as “The Great Escape,” “Thunder,” and “Hero/Heroine.”

