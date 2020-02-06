ICYMI: 1st-ever Manila fanmeet of ‘Running Man’ postponed; show reschuled on June 21

Fans of South Korean variety show ‘Running Man’ will have to wait for the meantime as their scheduled fan meet has been postponed due to the outbreak of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the country.

On Wednesday, concert producer Pulp Live World made the announcement on their social media pages, stating that the scheduled fan meeting at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on February 9, will be moved to June 21.

Running Man released a statement on Facebook on Thursday, February 6.

“With a heavy heart, it is very sad that due to the recent threat to the world, we will have to postpone this show that we’ve been waiting for so long to a later date,” the statement reads.

They also pointed out that the show involves some of the Running Man hosts and fans playing games together and coming in close contact with each other on stage.

“We cannot let any sad case happen if someone is not feeling well or people around them start feeling ill because of attending the show,” they added.

The team noted that they look forward to meeting fans on the new date “with a healthier and more enjoyable status.”

Manila will be the first stop of the cast’s ” A Decade of Laughter” tour.

First aired on July 11, 2010, Running Man is a South Korean variety show, consists of the main host Yoo Jae-suk, Ji Suk-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Haha, Lee Kwang-soo, Song Ji-hyo, Jeon So-min, and Yang Se-chan.

On Wednesday, the Philippines confirmed its third case of nCoV, with over 133 individuals under observation after manifesting the symptoms for the said virus.