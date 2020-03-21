IATF refuses to name LGUs that violated enhanced community quarantine guidelines

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases refused to identify the local government units (LGUs) that violated the guidelines of the national government on the enhanced community quarantine enforced across Luzon to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

“I cannot name those LGUs, but there are already official communications that we are doing with them,” Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Sec. Eduardo Año said during an IATF press conference on Friday, March 20, at Malacanang.

President Rodrigo Duterte reminded LGUs on Thursday, March 19, to abide by the directives set by the IATF and his office.

The Chief Executive also directed the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the DILG to monitor the compliance of LGUs to the directives of the national government and to file necessary charges against wayward officials

“Everyone is reminded. We are not pinpointing an individual LGU or person. This is the guidelines of the President intended for all LGUs,” Año said regarding the recent statement of President Duterte.

Cabinet Sec. Karlo Nograles, spokesperson, also echoed the statements of Año and insisted that pin-pointing LGUs will not be ‘healthy’ for the Philippines amidst the COVID-19 threat.

“Let’s not start this ball rolling of identifying LGUs, alam ko where this is going. So, hindi po ito, let’s not fall into that. Okay, magtulungan po tayo. Wala na iyong ganyang, sinong LGU iyan, nagtuturuan na eh. Parang that is not healthy anymore,” Nograles stressed.

“This is a general directive of the President and everybody just follow. So, huwag na iyong mag-intriga pa ng ganito, ganyan. Pare, COVID-19 ang kalaban natin dito, hindi tayo-tayo ang magkaaway dito,” he added.