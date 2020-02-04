‘I don’t know if you can believe this’ Sec. Locsin doubts video asserting 2019-nCoV as a bioweapon

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Sec. Teodoro Locsin defended China on Tuesday, Feb. 4, after Senate President Vicente Sotto III showed a video claiming that allegedly, the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a ‘biological weapon’.

Locsin expressed doubts that China created the 2019-nCoV since most victims of the virus are Chinese nationals.

“99 percent of all infections are Chinese. Why would they do that,” the Foreign Affairs secretary questioned during the hearing of the Senate Committee of Health after Sotto showed the video.

“Maybe the plan is for China to create a virus so strong that they will first test it on themselves. When they are all dead, they will spread it to other countries,” he added.

Locsin also denied that China withheld information regarding the 2019-nCoV from other countries.

He stressed that China has been warning other countries about the disease even before they verified the existence of the virus.

“Even before they were sure of it, they were already warning everyone,” Locsin said.

Aside from China, the video also asserted that the United States of America or another Western country made the 2019-nCoV to use against the emerging Eastern superpower.

“At any rate, it (the video) says it (2019-nCoV) will spread to US and Europe. Again, this is a plot of the United States and the West to destroy China by first destroying itself. This is really clever,” Locsin said.

“I don’t know if you can believe this,” he added.

Locsin, furthermore, called the video ‘as the craziest video I’ve ever seen’.