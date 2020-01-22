House oks increase in rider cap for motorcycle taxi pilot run

A total of 63,000 motorcycle taxis will now be allowed to operate following an executive session between the House Committee on Transportation and the Department of Transportation.

Samar 1st District Rep. Edgar Sarmiento, chairperson of the House Committee on Transportation, announced on Monday, Jan. 22, that they have decided to increase the rider cap from 30,000 to 45,000 in Metro Manila.

This means that ride-hailing platforms Angkas, JoyRide, and Move It can each field 15,000 riders at most in the Philippine capitol.

The DOTr technical working group also agreed to include the city of Cagayan De Oro to the motorcycle taxi pilot run.

Like with Cebu, a total of 9,000 motorcycle taxis will be allowed to operate in Cagayan De Oro.

Previously, Antonio Gardiola Jr. of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said that they will recommend terminating the pilot study meant to assess the safety of motorcycles for public transport.

However, Sen. Christopher ‘Bong’ Go said that DOTr Sec. Arthur Tugade and LTFRB chairperson Martin Delgra have agreed to continue the pilot run set to end on March 20.

Meanwhile, Sarmiento said that Angkas also agreed to drop all charges that they filed against the technical working group.