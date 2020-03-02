House of Representatives strips two lawmakers of chairmanship over key committees

Davao City Representative Isidro Ungab was replaced by ACT-CIS partylist Rep. Eric Yap as chairperson of Committee on Appropriations at the House of Representatives on Monday, March 2.

Abra Rep. Joseph Bernos, meanwhile, takes over as chair of the House Committee on Games and Amusement, which was previously led by Yap.

Oriental Mindoro Rep. Salvador Leachon also lost chairmanship of the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal after Kabayan partylist Rep. Ron Salo got elected for the said post.

Senior Deputy Majority Floor Leader and Cavite Rep. Jesus Crispin Remulla made the nominations to replace Ungab and Leachon as chairpersons of their respective committees.

The reshuffling happened amidst rumors that Marinduque District Rep. Lord Allan Velasco plans a coup d’etat against House Speaker and Taguig District Rep. Allan Peter Cayetano.

Leachon, recently, dared Deputy Speaker and Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Villafuerte to name the more than 20 members of the Lower House who allegedly were offered committee chairmanships and budgetary allocations in exchange for supporting Velasco.

Ungab, meanwhile, allegedly informed President Rodrigo Duterte and the Department of Budget and Management of about Php 80 billion worth of parked funds in the 2020 national budget.

Velasco is set to take over the speakership of the Lower House by either October or November 2020 in accordance to a term-sharing agreement with Cayetano.