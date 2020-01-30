House of Representatives holds exhibit in honor of late basketball icon Kobe Bryant

The House of Representatives mounted an exhibit in honor of the late basketball icon Kobe Bryant.

The exhibit was launched on Wednesday, Jan. 29, and features various jerseys, figurines, posters and shoes of the late NBA star.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, a self-confessed fan of Bryant, said that 24 items in the exhibit, including a shoe worn by Bryant when he played in the Philippines, came from his personal collection.

“One of the sapatos, which is suot niya nung naglaro siya dito sa Pilipinas and then binato niya sa crowd, hinanap ni Lani (the wife of Cayetano) that time kung sino ang nakakuha at napag-negotiate,” Cayetano told reporters.

In honor of Bryant, Cayetano said that the Lower House of Congress will seek to embody the ‘Mamba Mentality’ of being ‘the best version of yourself’.

“We will really try to be the best version of Congress that we can be,” the House Speaker said.

“Klaro naman sa atin ang naging impact ni Kobe Bryant sa sports, ang impact niya sa NBA, ang impact niya dito sa Pilipinas dahil naka-ilan dalaw siya,” he added.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the nine passengers of a helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, California, USA. The incident left no survivors.

Cayetano stressed that the death of Bryant is ‘not only a tragedy felt by his fans’.

“Marami sa atin young people ngayon nung nalaman nung araw na iyon talagang felt the distress of losing someone na although far away ay parang close to their hearts,” the congressman said.