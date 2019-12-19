House approves proposed salary hike for government employees in final reading

The House of Representatives approved on Wednesday, Dec. 19, a proposal to increase the salary of government employees on its third and final reading.

187 members of the Lower House of Congress voted in favor of House Bill 5712, also known as the Salary Standarization Law of 2019, while five lawmakers voted against the measure, and no one abstained during the voting.

Under HB 5712, the salary hike for public officials will be implmented in four tranches from 2020 to 2023

The Senate approved Senate Bill 1219, the counterpart of HB 5712 in the Upper House of Congress, on Monday, Dec. 16, on its third and final reading.

The House of Representatives also approved HB5712 on its second reading on Monday.

While the rules of the House of Representatives require a three-day period between the second and third readings of a measure, the Lower chamber can bypass this after President Rodrigo Duterte certified the bill as urgent.

The measure also no longer needs to go through the bicameral conference committee since the Senate decided to adopt the House version.