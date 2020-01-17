Hotels, restaurants in Tagaytay City re-opens on Friday despite Taal explosion scare

Almost a week after its ‘phreatic explosion’, the Taal Volcano still remains under Alert Level 4 and is seemingly looking calm on Friday after its non-stop activity.

With this, several establishments located in Tagaytay City are set to re-open this Friday, January 17 following the statement of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) saying that Tagaytay Ridge does not need to be evacuated. This was also confirmed by Tagaytay City Tourism Council president Remedios Ramsay.

It had earlier asked approval from the Department of Tourism (DOT) regarding the reopening of their businesses.

Tagaytay City is within the 14-kilometer danger zone and was among the areas most affected by the ash fall brought by the eruption of the volcano, which prompted hotels and restaurants to temporarily close.

More than 450 establishments posted in Tagaytay City have already lost a huge sum of money following volcano’s sudden explosion on Sunday.