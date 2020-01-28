Hotels in Makati being used as one-stop sex shops of POGO operators

Some hotels in Makati City are now being used as one-stop-shop for the sex services of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

During the Senate hearing of the Committee on Women and Family Relations headed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Police Maj. Gideon Ines, deputy chief of the Makati-PNP, some hotels are in a long-term lease with POGOs.

Ines added that sex trafficking is being peddled via online or internet transaction and after they confirmed a booking, clients can go directly to the hotel room being rented by these operators.

Ines then made an appeal to owners of these hotels to keep an eye on their tenants for their obvious illegal transactions.

Also during the hearing, Hontiveros showed a chat group on social networking site WeChat and Telegram on how they go about the deal.

The operation is like ordering from Grab Food wherein there is a menu where you can choose from, then when the order is ready, it goes straight to the hotel room or condo.

Based on the sex services menu for POGOs, Hontiveros said that those involved in sex trafficking are mostly females from China, Russia, Korea, Vietnam and Philippines.

Hontiveros said that in the chatgroup, they are using coded texts. Some of these codes include “a new car”, which means a new girl; “tea” is prostitution in Chinese; and or their 40-minute service which they refer to as “fastfood.”

They also offer a set-menu, a combination of services if they plan to hire someone overnight.

Hontiveros is asking the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police to conduct their own crackdown against these so-called POGO illegal activities because they’re using prostitution as part of their business.