Hontiveros vows to go after ‘big fish’ in hearings of ‘Pastillas’ scheme

Sen. Risa Hontiveros promised on Sunday, Feb. 23, that the Senate will go after the ‘big fish’ in their legislative investigation of the ‘Pastillas’ bribery scheme involving Bureau of Immigration officials and employees.

Hontiveros suspects that big personalities in the BI also benefited from said bribery scheme and should be held liable.

“Hindi pwedeng sumapat na tatanggalin ang ilang mid or low level employees na mapapatunayan sangkot,” the senator said during DZRH’s Lingkod Bayan.

“Sino-sino mas mataas ang naghahatian sa 80 percent nung kinokolektang service fee in the past few years? Hindi kapanipaniwala, hanggang ngayon, na lahat sila ay 100 percent hindi alam kung ano ang nangyayari,” she added.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros revealed on Monday, Feb. 17, that Chinese nationals paid Php 10,000 ‘service fee’ to immigration officials to easily enter the Philippines.

During the Senate hearing on Thursday, Feb. 20, Immigration Officer 1 Allison Chiong said that some Chinese nationals no longer have to go through the usual immigration process due to the ‘Pastillas’ scheme.

Chiong added that blacklisted individuals have also entered the country because of the said scheme.

“Mukhang may protector talaga itong daan-daang illegal na POGO (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations) na nagdadala ng krimen, trafficking, at prostitution dito sa bansa,” Hontiveros stressed.

“We need to go after the big fish. Dahil yung pera na iyan, mukhang goes higher than the mid-level at possibleng lampas pa sa BI,” she explained.

Aside from former and incumbent BI officials named by Chiong, the lawmaker said that she will also ask the appearance of travel agencies in further hearings.

Hontiveros explained that travel agencies based in Philippine and China have been accused of conspiring with syndicates in the BI for the entry of illegal POGO workers pretending to be tourists.