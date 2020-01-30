Hontiveros seeks temporary travel ban in China amid NCOV scare

Sen. Risa Hontiveros is asking the government to impose a temporary travel ban to all passengers from China and those whose travel itineraries include going through and or passing though China within the last two weeks.

According to Hontiveros, the travel ban should last for 30 days after the Department of Health announced the country’s first ever case of the Novel Corona Virus.

Hontiveros added that the travel ban will cover air and sea travel, which will also include prohibiting cruise ships from docking in any Chinese port.

The lady senator explained that the temporary travel ban will give chance for Health authorities to implement the necessary measures so that they will be able to prevent the situation of the NCOV threat from escalating.

Aside from a travel ban, Hontiveros is also asking all public health units especially barangay health centers to actively participate in community surveillance in order to detect possible cases of the NCOV and be able to avoid it from spreading any further.

On Thursday, Health Sec. Francisco Duque confirmed that a 38 year old female Chinese from Wuhan, China tested positive of the NCOV, and is currently confined at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

Duque said that on Jan. 21, the victim arrived in the Philippines from Hongkong. The patient’s travel history included Dumaguete, Cebu and Manila on board Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific.

Duque clarified that the victim is asymptomatic, which means that she has no fever and is not showing any signs or symptoms that she is sick now.

The victim voluntarily submitted herself after experiencing coughing on Jan.25, and she was immediately admitted to the hospital.

The DOH insisted that this is the first-ever NCOV case in the Philippines after the result of the confirmatory test of the patient from Melbourne, Australia came and confirmed that she is positive.

The government agency said that the public shouldn’t panic as they continue to implement precautionary measures in order to stop the virus from spreading.