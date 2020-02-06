Hongkong employeers agreed not to terminate stranded OFWs

Hong Kong employers agreed not to terminate the contracts of Overseas Filipino Workers who are currently stranded in the Philippines after the government imposed a travel ban in China, Hong Kong and Macau to avoid the spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

Philippines’ Assistant Labor Attache in Hong Kong Antonio Villafuerte said that they made an appeal to employers and they promised to cooperate.

“Iyon yung pinapakiusap natin sa mga employer na huwag silang maging drastic at basta na lang iterminate ang ating mga kababayan,” Villafuerte said during DZRH’s ACS Balita.

“Gustong-gusto nila ang ating kababayan kaya yung iba, they will cooperate,” he added.

Villafuerte said that he also spoke with the chairperson of Hong Kong Employers Association who has reached out to employers of Filipino workers to ask for their understanding.

“Pinarating niya sa akin na nakausap na niya yung mga ibang employers na ‘please try to understand the situation ngayon. Hindi natin kontrolado’,” the Labor official said.

“Pumayag naman daw ang mga employer na huwag nilang basta-basta i-terminate,” he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation to temporarily ban Filipinos from travelling to China, Hong Kong, and Macau as part of the country’s efforts in containing and neutralizing the 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease.

The Department of Labor and Employment said that hundreds of OFWs are stranded because of the temporary travel ban.