Hong Kong vessel avoids PHL amidst entry ban – BI

The Bureau of Immigration already started to implement the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to ban the entry of people coming from China, Hong Kong and Macau.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said on Monday, Feb. 3, that a boat from Hong Kong, carrying around 500 passengers, no longer made a stop-over in the Philippines.

Sandoval said that the vessel decided to go straight to Chinese Taipei.

“Western Board yung pangalan. Supposedly, ngayon siya magdodock dito sa Pilipinas,” the BI official said during DZRH’s Magandang Umaga Pilipinas.

“Hindi na siya tutuloy because of the recent ban. Nag-decide na rin yung kapitan ng barko na huwag na munang tumuloy at dumiretso na lang sa Taiwan,” she added.

Sandoval also revealed that flights coming from China and its special administrative regions were allowed to land in airports but foreign passengers were not allowed to deboard.

President Duterte approved the recommendation to bar the entry of any person from China, Hong Kong, and Macau to prevent the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

The ban covers all nationalities except Filipino citizens and holders of Permanent Resident Visas issued by the Philippine Government.

Sandoval stressed that the duration of the travel ban remains indefinite and it also covers flights that made stop-overs in either China, Hong Kong, or Macau.